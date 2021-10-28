Final Bell Holdings International Completes Name Change

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release …

The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares is 31735C100. Shareholders of the Company are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated October 14, 2021, it has completed its name change from Karsten Energy Corp. to Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

The Company's shares were voluntarily delisted from the NEX Board of the TSX-V on April 30, 2021. Prior to entering into the investment agreement announced in the Company's news release dated May 11, 2021, the Company was inactive and seeking to acquire or otherwise transact with a new business or company. On October 14, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a share exchange agreement with Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ("Final Bell") and the shareholders of Final Bell in connection with a proposed business combination between the Company and Final Bell. Please see the Company's October 14, 2021 press release for further information.

For further information please contact:

Kay Jessel

Chief Executive Officer

604.365.6099

karstenenergycorp@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including statements herein regarding the Company's proposed business combination with Final Bell. These statements are only predictions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates and reasonable assumptions of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, that the parties to the proposed business combination will be unable to satisfy the conditions thereto or will otherwise fail to complete the transaction as currently contemplated or at all. There can be no assurance that the proposed business combination will occur or that, if it does occur, it will be completed on the terms currently contemplated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates, opinions or assumptions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com: