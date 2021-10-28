checkAd

XS Financial Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 03:15  |   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICALOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce that it proposes to …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a private placement (the "Offering") of unsecured convertible notes ("Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of up to US$43.5 million, of which US$33.5 million will be funded at closing and US$10 million is available on a delayed draw on the same terms until June 30, 2022. The Company will also issue one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") for each US$2.00 principal amount of Notes, with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company (a "Share") at an exercise price of CAD$0.45 until the date which is three years from the closing date of the Offering.

The principal amount outstanding under the Notes may be converted by the holders at any time prior to the third business day prior to maturity into Shares at a conversion price equal to the lesser of: (i) CAD$0.35 per Share; or (ii)(a) the last offering price per security (the "Qualified Offering Price") in one or more prospectus offerings of Shares completed by the Company within 12 months of the closing of the Offering to raise aggregate gross proceeds of at least US$5,000,000 (a "Qualified Offering") if the date of conversion is prior to the commencement of marketing of such Qualified Offering; or (b) 125% of the Qualified Offering Price if the date of conversion is after the commencement of marketing of such Qualified Offering, all in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.

The Notes shall mature two years following the closing date of the Offering, subject to a one year extension at the option of the Company upon providing at least 30 days' prior notice (the "Extension Notice") and issuing additional Notes to the holders on a pro rata basis in an aggregate principal amount equal to 1% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding as of the date of the Extension Notice. Holders of Notes shall also have a pre-emptive right to participate in future offerings of Shares by the Company to maintain their pro rata interest in the Company, all in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Seite 1 von 4


XS Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XS Financial Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICALOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. (CSE:XSF) (the "Company" or "XSF") is pleased to announce that it proposes to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
NuRan Announces Grant of Stock Options
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Approval of Inaugural Dividend
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Status Update on the Prefeasibility Study for the Ashram Rare ...
artnet AG: Record Results at Artnet Auctions
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21XS Financial Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Urban-Gro Inc
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21XS Financial to Participate at Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21XS Financial Closes $15 Million Demand Term Credit With the Garrington Group of Companies Inc.
Accesswire | Analysen