checkAd

Maersk Drilling Sells Ship for $373 Million

Autor: PLX AI
28.10.2021, 06:07  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling sells Mærsk Inspirer to Havila Sirius for $373 million.This transaction divests a non-core asset and significantly deleverages Maersk Drilling’s balance sheetPer the terms of Maersk Drilling’s term loan agreement, the sale …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling sells Mærsk Inspirer to Havila Sirius for $373 million.
  • This transaction divests a non-core asset and significantly deleverages Maersk Drilling’s balance sheet
  • Per the terms of Maersk Drilling’s term loan agreement, the sale triggers a simultaneous loan repayment of USD 80 million
  • As a result of the transaction, Maersk Drilling’s contract backlog will be reduced
  • As of 30 June 2021, Maersk Drilling’s contract backlog was USD 1.6bn of which approximately USD 430m relates to the Inspirer
  • Guidance unchanged
The Drilling Company of 1972 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling Sells Ship for $373 Million (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling sells Mærsk Inspirer to Havila Sirius for $373 million.This transaction divests a non-core asset and significantly deleverages Maersk Drilling’s balance sheetPer the terms of Maersk Drilling’s term loan agreement, the sale …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
BASF Sells Precision Microchemicals Business to Entegris for $90 Million
Swedish Match Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as ZYN Momentum Continues
Deutsche Bank on Very Good Path to Achieve Post-Tax ROTE of 8% in 2022, CEO Says
Puma Q3 EBIT EUR 229 Million vs. Estimate EUR 202 Million
Daimler Truck, BP Aim to Build up to 25 Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in UK by 2030
Equinor Falls 3% as Traders Take Profits After 3-Month Gain
Electrolux Q3 Earnings Beats Consensus Despite 10% Production Impact from Supply Chain
Deutsche Bank Q3 Pretax Profit, Revenue Better Than Expected
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21Maersk Drilling awarded contract extension to drill world record well in Angola
PLX AI | Analysen
14.10.21Maersk Drilling named preferred contractor for the Greensand Danish offshore carbon storage project
PLX AI | Analysen