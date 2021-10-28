EMS Chemie 9-Month Revenue CHF 1,691 Million; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – EMS Chemie 9-month revenue CHF 1,691 million.
- For the next months, EMS is expecting a weakening of the global economy
- Says supply bottlenecks in international supply chains and noticeable cost increases will hamper demand
- Says shortage of semi-conductors in the automotive industry will continue
- EMS continues to expect higher net sales and a higher net operating income (EBIT) than in the previous year
