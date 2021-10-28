Cint Sold Shares to Raise SEK 4,400 Million at SEK 111.50 per Share
(PLX AI) – Cint share issue at subscription price of SEK 111.50 per share>The Directed Share Issue raised SEK 4,400 million for the CompanyDirected Share Issue was carried out as part of the acquisition of Lucid Holdings
