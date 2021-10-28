Straumann Raises Outlook for Organic Revenue Growth
(PLX AI) – Straumann 9-month revenue CHF 1,500 million.Q3 revenue CHF 496 millionFull-year 2021 outlook raised to organic revenue growth in the high-thirties percentage range, with profitability (core EBIT margin) at least at the 2019 level
