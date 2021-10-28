Arjo Q3 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 524 Million vs. Estimate SEK 483 Million
(PLX AI) – Arjo Q3 revenue SEK 2,247 million vs. estimate SEK 2,200 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 280 million vs. estimate SEK 233 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.69
(PLX AI) – Arjo Q3 revenue SEK 2,247 million vs. estimate SEK 2,200 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 280 million vs. estimate SEK 233 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.69
Arjo Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Arjo Q3 revenue SEK 2,247 million vs. estimate SEK 2,200 million.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 280 million vs. estimate SEK 233 million
- Q3 EPS SEK 0.69
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0