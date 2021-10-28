ICA Q3 Net Income SEK 1,389 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,269 Million
(PLX AI) – ICA Q3 sales SEK 32,094 million vs. estimate SEK 32,175 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,818 million vs. estimate SEK 1,684 millionQ3 EPS SEK 6.87
