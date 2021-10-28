BHG Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 164.5 Million vs. Estimate SEK 197 Million
(PLX AI) – BHG Q3 revenue SEK 3,060.5 million vs. estimate SEK 3,062 million.Q3 EBIT SEK 123 million vs. estimate SEK 163 millionQ3 net income SEK 61.7 million
