BAWAG Group 9-Month EPS EUR 3.55 vs. Estimate EUR 3.59
(PLX AI) – BAWAG Group 9-month net profit EUR 316 million vs. estimate EUR 319 million.9-Month CET1 ratio 14.7%
(PLX AI) – BAWAG Group 9-month net profit EUR 316 million vs. estimate EUR 319 million.9-Month CET1 ratio 14.7%
BAWAG Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – BAWAG Group 9-month net profit EUR 316 million vs. estimate EUR 319 million.
- 9-Month CET1 ratio 14.7%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0