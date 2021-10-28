checkAd

Aker BP Q3 EBIT Beats Expectations Driven by High Oil & Gas Prices

Autor: PLX AI
28.10.2021, 07:21  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Aker BP Q3 EBIT USD 849 million vs. estimate USD 825 million.Q3 net income USD 206 million vs. estimate USD 213 millionRecord revenue driven by high oil & gas pricesIncreases dividend USD 0.4165 per share in Q4The company’s net production …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker BP Q3 EBIT USD 849 million vs. estimate USD 825 million.
  • Q3 net income USD 206 million vs. estimate USD 213 million
  • Record revenue driven by high oil & gas prices
  • Increases dividend USD 0.4165 per share in Q4
  • The company’s net production in the third quarter was 210.0 (198.6) thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd)
  • The increase was driven by completion of planned maintenance and project activities at the company’s producing assets in the previous quarter
