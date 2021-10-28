Aker BP Q3 EBIT Beats Expectations Driven by High Oil & Gas Prices Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 07:21 | | 19 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 07:21 | (PLX AI) – Aker BP Q3 EBIT USD 849 million vs. estimate USD 825 million.Q3 net income USD 206 million vs. estimate USD 213 millionRecord revenue driven by high oil & gas pricesIncreases dividend USD 0.4165 per share in Q4The company’s net production … (PLX AI) – Aker BP Q3 EBIT USD 849 million vs. estimate USD 825 million.Q3 net income USD 206 million vs. estimate USD 213 millionRecord revenue driven by high oil & gas pricesIncreases dividend USD 0.4165 per share in Q4The company’s net production … (PLX AI) – Aker BP Q3 EBIT USD 849 million vs. estimate USD 825 million.

Q3 net income USD 206 million vs. estimate USD 213 million

Record revenue driven by high oil & gas prices

Increases dividend USD 0.4165 per share in Q4

The company’s net production in the third quarter was 210.0 (198.6) thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd)

The increase was driven by completion of planned maintenance and project activities at the company's producing assets in the previous quarter



