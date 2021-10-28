Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Airthings Q3 Revenue Better Than Expected; Targets Unchanged (PLX AI) – Airthings Q3 revenue NOK 88.5 million vs. estimate NOK 81 million.Keeps target of 2024 revenue of more than NOK 1 billionQ3 Gross profit margin of 67.6% The outlook for 4Q revenue expected in the range of NOK 100-115 million



