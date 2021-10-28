Skanska 9-Month EPS SEK 12.35
(PLX AI) – Skanska 9-month segment revenue SEK 103,200 million vs. estimate SEK 105,900 million.9-Month segment EBIT SEK 6,200 million vs. estimate SEK 6,300 million
