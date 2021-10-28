Electrolux Professional Q3 EBITA SEK 199 Million vs. Estimate SEK 202 Million
(PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional Q3 revenue SEK 1,935 million vs. estimate SEK 2,000 million.Q3 EBIT SEK 183 million vs. estimate SEK 185 millionQ3 net income SEK 135 million vs. estimate SEK 137 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.47 vs. estimate SEK 0.48
