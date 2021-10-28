Beiersdorf 9-Month Sales in Line with Expectations; Sees Growth 8-10% for 2021 Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 08:03 | | 39 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – Beiersdorf 9-month revenue EUR 5,759 million vs. estimate EUR 5,764 million.Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth between 7-9% in the Consumer Business Segment for 2021Says EBIT margin will be at the level of the previous year due to … (PLX AI) – Beiersdorf 9-month revenue EUR 5,759 million vs. estimate EUR 5,764 million.Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth between 7-9% in the Consumer Business Segment for 2021Says EBIT margin will be at the level of the previous year due to … (PLX AI) – Beiersdorf 9-month revenue EUR 5,759 million vs. estimate EUR 5,764 million.

Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth between 7-9% in the Consumer Business Segment for 2021

Says EBIT margin will be at the level of the previous year due to rising material prices and increasing investments in the markets, digitization, and sustainability

In the tesa business segment, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth between 11-13% in 2021

The EBIT margin from operations is expected to be above the previous year's level

Based on the forecast for the two business segments, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth for the Group between 8-10%

The Group's EBIT margin is expected to be at the previous year's level



Beiersdorf Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Beiersdorf Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer