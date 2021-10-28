The Glimpse Group Announces Public Listing On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR …

The FSE is not only the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany, but is also considered one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. Its electronic trading platform - XETRA - is one of the world's largest fully electronic securities markets, with direct linkage to most other major European financial hubs. In addition, Glimpse's shares are now also available to trade on other leading German exchanges, including: Börse Stuttgart, Börse München, Gettex Exchange and Tradegate Exchange.

NEW YORK , NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions announced that it has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "9DR".

Via these exchanges, European equity investors can directly purchase Glimpse shares trading on the Nasdaq exchange, as part of Glimpse's currently outstanding common stock float. We expect that this will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Glimpse by German and other European investors, as major financial hubs in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco and others are effectively reached.

Glimpse President and Chief Executive Officer, Lyron Bentovim commented: "Glimpse aspires to be the premier enterprise VR/AR software and services company, with a global footprint both operationally and financially. Over time, we believe that VR and AR will have a strong global impact and presence. With that in mind, it is a strategic goal of ours to embrace and foster international investors and markets. As a first step, we believe that our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and its electronic trading platform XETRA, along with the other leading German exchanges, will increase liquidity and raise market awareness for Glimpse in Europe, ultimately creating value for our shareholders in the US and visa versa."

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) (FSE:9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information about The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

