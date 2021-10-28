BioInvent International AB Interim Report January - September 2021

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)"The powerful combination of BioInvent's R&D and in-house manufacturing provides invaluable support to our clinical development and facilitates the execution of our …

Events in the quarter • (R) BioInvent announced a second clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck to evaluate BI-1808 in combination with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. • Emma Meurling joined Bioinvent as Human Resource (HR) Director.

"The powerful combination of BioInvent's R&D and in-house manufacturing provides invaluable support to our clinical development and facilitates the execution of our current clinical portfolio. The integration of functions, on top of world leading science, makes it possible for us to develop novel treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The solid balance sheet and strong, loyal shareholders support us in achieving our goals," said Martin Welschof, BioInvent CEO.

Events after the period

• BioInvent and Transgene announced that preclinical data for BT-001, a novel oncolytic virus delivering an anti-CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of solid tumors, will be presented at SITC in November 2021.

• New data on the lead drug candidate BI-1206 Phase 1/2a study in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) to be presented at the ASH (American Society of Hematology) conference December 11-14.

• New production agreement with CRUK to produce additional batch of anti-HER3 antibody.

• Prof. Eggermont new member of the BioInvent Scientific Advisory Board.

Financial information

Third quarter 2021

• Net sales SEK 3.0 (16.3) million.

• Loss after tax SEK -62.6 (-32.9) million.

• Loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.07 (-1.00).

• Cash flow from operating activities -57.5 (-31.4) million.

January - September 2021

• Net sales SEK 14.5 (48.6) million.

• Loss after tax SEK -199.7 (-104.9) million.

• Loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -3.79 (-4.00).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -170.1 (-91.8) million.

• Liquid funds and long-term investments as of September 30, 2021: SEK 1,445.3 (642.1) million.

The complete report is attached as pdf and is available on the company's website www.bioinvent.com/investors/#financialreports.

(R)= Regulatory event

Contacts Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 46 286 85 50

Email. cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

About Us BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering. The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.

Attachments BioInvent Q3 EN Final

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View source version on accesswire.com: