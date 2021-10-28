CTT Systems AB (publ.) - Interim Report Third Quarter 2021

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)THIRD QUARTER 2021Net sales increased by 5% to MSEK 40.2 (38.3) - Currency adjusted, a growth of 10%Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 11.5 (6.4)Operating margin (EBIT …

The net sales forecast for the fourth quarter of 2021 is MSEK 40 - 45 (34.9), and MSEK 149 - 154 (200.8) for the full year.

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The Interim Report will be presented by Torbjörn Johansson, CEO.

To participate in webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:

SE +46 8 505 583 74

UK +44 333 300 92 63

SE +46 8 505 583 74 UK +44 333 300 92 63 The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q3-2021

The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information:

Torbjörn Johansson, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 01 alt. Mobile. 070-665 24 46 or email: torbjorn.johansson@ctt.se



Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-10-28 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q3 2021

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB

View source version on accesswire.com: