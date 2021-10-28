Alm. Brand Pretax Profit Drops to DKK 174 Million; Guidance Unchanged Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 08:33 | | 20 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 08:33 | (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand Q3 pretax profit DKK 174 million for continuing activities vs. DKK 218 million in the same period year ago.FY pretax profit guidance of DKK 1,200-1,250 million is maintainedNon-life Insurance is expected to generate a pre-tax … (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand Q3 pretax profit DKK 174 million for continuing activities vs. DKK 218 million in the same period year ago.FY pretax profit guidance of DKK 1,200-1,250 million is maintainedNon-life Insurance is expected to generate a pre-tax … (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand Q3 pretax profit DKK 174 million for continuing activities vs. DKK 218 million in the same period year ago.

FY pretax profit guidance of DKK 1,200-1,250 million is maintained

Non-life Insurance is expected to generate a pre-tax profit of DKK 800 million excluding the run-off result for the final quarter of the year

Alm. Brand expects to report a profit from discontinuing activities of DKK 650-675 million before tax

The guidance for premiums growth is maintained at 1.5%-2.0%

The combined ratio is expected to be in the region of 87



