Nokia Seen Rising After Earnings Beat; Guidance Is Conservative, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 08:47 | | 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 08:47 | (PLX AI) – Nokia shares are expected to gain after earnings beat consensus and guidance may be too conservative, analysts said.

Nokia beat by 20% on EBIT, while coming slightly ahead of consensus on revenue and EPS

Nokia expects to reach the upper end of its unchanged EBIT margin target of 10-12%, implying mid- to single-digit percentage point upgrades to consensus for the year

The share reaction will likely be positive also in light of the strong cash flow generation, SEB analysts said

Net cash at the end of Q3 at EUR 4.3 billion was clearly ahead of EUR 3.5 billion expected by consensus



