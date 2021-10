Rheinmetall Gets Low Double-Digit Million Euro Helicopter Simulator Contract Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 10:01 | | 14 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 10:01 | (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall and Thales to continue taking care of Tiger helicopter simulators in France and Germany. In summer 2021, a contract to this effect was awarded through OCCAR, the European procurement organizationThis integrated service support … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall and Thales to continue taking care of Tiger helicopter simulators in France and Germany. In summer 2021, a contract to this effect was awarded through OCCAR, the European procurement organizationThis integrated service support … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall and Thales to continue taking care of Tiger helicopter simulators in France and Germany.

In summer 2021, a contract to this effect was awarded through OCCAR, the European procurement organization

This integrated service support contract, which for Rheinmetall represents sales in the low double-digit million-euro range, runs from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2025



Rheinmetall Aktie





