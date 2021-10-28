Rheinmetall Gets Low Double-Digit Million Euro Helicopter Simulator Contract
- (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall and Thales to continue taking care of Tiger helicopter simulators in France and Germany.
- In summer 2021, a contract to this effect was awarded through OCCAR, the European procurement organization
- This integrated service support contract, which for Rheinmetall represents sales in the low double-digit million-euro range, runs from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2025
