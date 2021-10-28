checkAd

Robit Q3 EBITA EUR 1.4 Million; Sees Markets Remaining Strong

(PLX AI) – Robit Q3 revenue EUR 26.4 million.Q3 EBITA EUR 1.4 millionQ3 EBITDA EUR 2.5 millionRobit expects the market situation to remain strongDemand in the mining segment is supported by the positive development in metal pricesDemand in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Robit Q3 revenue EUR 26.4 million.
  • Q3 EBITA EUR 1.4 million
  • Q3 EBITDA EUR 2.5 million
  • Robit expects the market situation to remain strong
  • Demand in the mining segment is supported by the positive development in metal prices
  • Demand in the construction industry is supported by the good work situation in the construction market areas that are relevant to Robit and the significant financing decided globally for the construction industry
