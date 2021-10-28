Robit Q3 EBITA EUR 1.4 Million; Sees Markets Remaining Strong

(PLX AI) – Robit Q3 revenue EUR 26.4 million.Q3 EBITA EUR 1.4 millionQ3 EBITDA EUR 2.5 millionRobit expects the market situation to remain strongDemand in the mining segment is supported by the positive development in metal pricesDemand in the …

(PLX AI) – Robit Q3 revenue EUR 26.4 million.Q3 EBITA EUR 1.4 millionQ3 EBITDA EUR 2.5 millionRobit expects the market situation to remain strongDemand in the mining segment is supported by the positive development in metal pricesDemand in the … (PLX AI) – Robit Q3 revenue EUR 26.4 million.

Q3 EBITA EUR 1.4 million

Q3 EBITDA EUR 2.5 million

Robit expects the market situation to remain strong

Demand in the mining segment is supported by the positive development in metal prices

Demand in the construction industry is supported by the good work situation in the construction market areas that are relevant to Robit and the significant financing decided globally for the construction industry Robit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



