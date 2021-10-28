Uponor Drops 13% as Supply Chain Issues Cause Big Earnings Miss Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 10:25 | | 13 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 10:25 | (PLX AI) – Uponor shares fell more than 13% after earnings missed by 20% due to supply chain issues in North America. Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 38.1 million vs. estimate EUR 48 million, with revenue of EUR 321 million below estimates of EUR 338 … (PLX AI) – Uponor shares fell more than 13% after earnings missed by 20% due to supply chain issues in North America. Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 38.1 million vs. estimate EUR 48 million, with revenue of EUR 321 million below estimates of EUR 338 … (PLX AI) – Uponor shares fell more than 13% after earnings missed by 20% due to supply chain issues in North America.

Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 38.1 million vs. estimate EUR 48 million, with revenue of EUR 321 million below estimates of EUR 338 million

North America division’s net sales increased, while operating profit decreased

Supply chain shortages created challenges for our production and logistics optimization, which together with increased input and freight costs decreased profitability, the company said

After a string of stronger-than-expected quarterly results, the big earnings miss in Q3 is a disappointment and is likely to hurt sentiment at least for a while, Carnegie said

However, a share price drop of more than 5% would be an overreaction, considering Uponor's strong balance sheet and low valuation, Carnegie said



