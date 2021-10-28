Uponor Drops 13% as Supply Chain Issues Cause Big Earnings Miss
(PLX AI) – Uponor shares fell more than 13% after earnings missed by 20% due to supply chain issues in North America. Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 38.1 million vs. estimate EUR 48 million, with revenue of EUR 321 million below estimates of EUR 338 …
(PLX AI) – Uponor shares fell more than 13% after earnings missed by 20% due to supply chain issues in North America. Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 38.1 million vs. estimate EUR 48 million, with revenue of EUR 321 million below estimates of EUR 338 …
- (PLX AI) – Uponor shares fell more than 13% after earnings missed by 20% due to supply chain issues in North America.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 38.1 million vs. estimate EUR 48 million, with revenue of EUR 321 million below estimates of EUR 338 million
- North America division’s net sales increased, while operating profit decreased
- Supply chain shortages created challenges for our production and logistics optimization, which together with increased input and freight costs decreased profitability, the company said
- After a string of stronger-than-expected quarterly results, the big earnings miss in Q3 is a disappointment and is likely to hurt sentiment at least for a while, Carnegie said
- However, a share price drop of more than 5% would be an overreaction, considering Uponor's strong balance sheet and low valuation, Carnegie said
Uponor Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare