Aker BP Falls on Profit Taking Despite Strong Earnings, Higher Dividend Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 10:22 | | 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 10:22 | (PLX AI) – Aker BP shares fell 2.5% despite earnings that topped estimates and a surprise hike in the dividend, as traders took profits after shares gained some 50% in the last 5 weeks. Q3 EBIT of USD 849 million came ahead of estimates of USD 825 … (PLX AI) – Aker BP shares fell 2.5% despite earnings that topped estimates and a surprise hike in the dividend, as traders took profits after shares gained some 50% in the last 5 weeks. Q3 EBIT of USD 849 million came ahead of estimates of USD 825 … (PLX AI) – Aker BP shares fell 2.5% despite earnings that topped estimates and a surprise hike in the dividend, as traders took profits after shares gained some 50% in the last 5 weeks.

Q3 EBIT of USD 849 million came ahead of estimates of USD 825 million as record revenue was driven by high oil & gas prices

Dividend unexpectedly increased to USD 0.42 from USD 0.31 per share, which is a major positive, Carnegie said

There are more dividend hikes to come, Carnegie forecast

