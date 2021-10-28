Evolution Drops 5% on Revenue, EPS Miss, but BofA Says Buy Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 10:33 | | 13 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 10:33 | (PLX AI) – Evolution fell 5% after earnings came just a tad below expectations in revenue and EPS, but analysts at Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on the stock, seeing the margin expansion as positive.Revenue of EUR 276 missed consensus … (PLX AI) – Evolution fell 5% after earnings came just a tad below expectations in revenue and EPS, but analysts at Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on the stock, seeing the margin expansion as positive.Revenue of EUR 276 missed consensus … (PLX AI) – Evolution fell 5% after earnings came just a tad below expectations in revenue and EPS, but analysts at Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on the stock, seeing the margin expansion as positive.

Revenue of EUR 276 missed consensus of EUR 280 million, but EBITDA of EUR 193 million was slightly ahead of expectations of EUR 191 million

Q3 EBITDA margin at 69.9% was up from 68% the previous quarter

The margin expansion is encouraging, and consensus for full-year margins may now look conservative, BofA said

Live casino growth remains outstanding and Evolution remains attractive compared to peers: BofA



