Evolution Drops 5% on Revenue, EPS Miss, but BofA Says Buy
- (PLX AI) – Evolution fell 5% after earnings came just a tad below expectations in revenue and EPS, but analysts at Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on the stock, seeing the margin expansion as positive.
- Revenue of EUR 276 missed consensus of EUR 280 million, but EBITDA of EUR 193 million was slightly ahead of expectations of EUR 191 million
- Q3 EBITDA margin at 69.9% was up from 68% the previous quarter
- The margin expansion is encouraging, and consensus for full-year margins may now look conservative, BofA said
- Live casino growth remains outstanding and Evolution remains attractive compared to peers: BofA
