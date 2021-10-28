checkAd

Evolution Drops 5% on Revenue, EPS Miss, but BofA Says Buy

Autor: PLX AI
28.10.2021, 10:33  |  13   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Evolution fell 5% after earnings came just a tad below expectations in revenue and EPS, but analysts at Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on the stock, seeing the margin expansion as positive.Revenue of EUR 276 missed consensus …

  • (PLX AI) – Evolution fell 5% after earnings came just a tad below expectations in revenue and EPS, but analysts at Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on the stock, seeing the margin expansion as positive.
  • Revenue of EUR 276 missed consensus of EUR 280 million, but EBITDA of EUR 193 million was slightly ahead of expectations of EUR 191 million
  • Q3 EBITDA margin at 69.9% was up from 68% the previous quarter
  • The margin expansion is encouraging, and consensus for full-year margins may now look conservative, BofA said
  • Live casino growth remains outstanding and Evolution remains attractive compared to peers: BofA


Evolution Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evolution Drops 5% on Revenue, EPS Miss, but BofA Says Buy (PLX AI) – Evolution fell 5% after earnings came just a tad below expectations in revenue and EPS, but analysts at Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on the stock, seeing the margin expansion as positive.Revenue of EUR 276 missed consensus …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
BASF Sells Precision Microchemicals Business to Entegris for $90 Million
Societe Generale Considering Combination of ALD and Lease Plan
Siemens Gets Contract for Smart Meter Data Management System in Lithuania
Carlsberg Guidance Lift Hasn't Caught Up With Consensus, BofA Says
Bayer to Present New Data from Finerenone Clinical Trial Program
Fiskars Says Restructuring Programs Cost Less Than Expected
Telecom Italia 9-Month Organic EBITDA EUR 4.9 Billion; Guidance Updated
Aker Solutions Keeps Soaring, up 9% in Late Trading on Beat & Raise
Ford Q3 Profit Nearly Double Estimates; Outlook Raised
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrEvolution Q3 EBITDA EUR 192.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 191 Million
PLX AI | Analysen