Equinor Drops 3% After Danske Cuts to Sell, Says Earnings Have Peaked
(PLX AI) – Equinor shares fell 3.3% after Danske analysts cut to the stock to sell from hold.Price target cut to NOK 205 from NOK 230Equinor's earnings and free cash flow have already peaked, Danske saidThe company faces substantial derivatives …
(PLX AI) – Equinor shares fell 3.3% after Danske analysts cut to the stock to sell from hold.Price target cut to NOK 205 from NOK 230Equinor's earnings and free cash flow have already peaked, Danske saidThe company faces substantial derivatives …
- (PLX AI) – Equinor shares fell 3.3% after Danske analysts cut to the stock to sell from hold.
- Price target cut to NOK 205 from NOK 230
- Equinor's earnings and free cash flow have already peaked, Danske said
- The company faces substantial derivatives mark-to-market losses over the next two quarters, as well as higher tax payments and a potential 50% capex increase next year, the analysts said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare