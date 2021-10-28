checkAd

Metrospaces Seeks Beta Testers for MetroHouse, MetroCrowd Platforms

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 11:30  |  36   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, will launch a beta version of its MetroHouse platform in mid-November, and one of its MetroCrowd platform in mid-December, and …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, will launch a beta version of its MetroHouse platform in mid-November, and one of its MetroCrowd platform in mid-December, and is looking for interested shareholders and potential investors to serve as testers. MetroHouse is designed to completely reframe the co-living model and to create unique and luxury residential destinations for digital nomads or nomadic capitalists who have used this pandemic to support the concept of company building from anywhere on the planet. MetroCrowd is a real-estate tokenization platform that democratizes the real-estate investing process.

Foto: Accesswire

"We're excited for our shareholders and potential investors to begin testing out MetroHouse and MetroCrowd," Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito said. "The feedback these industry experts provide will help us further highlight the competitive advantages and key features MetroHouse brings to the co-living ecosystem and MetroCrowd brings to real-estate investing."

Two people sitting on a couchDescription automatically generated with medium confidence
Foto: Accesswire

MetroHouse includes everything one needs to make the most of city life in one bill - rent, furnishings, high-speed WiFI, utilities and room cleaning. MetroHouse users will be part of a community, sharing wonderfully designed spaces with the comfort of being able to retreat to a fully furnished room at the end of the day.

MetroCrowd upgrades the real estate market to the 21st century, allowing for the partial or total tokenization of properties. This innovation allows for automation of middlemen processes, increased liquidity, lowered barriers to investment and improved transparency. Due to these qualities, tokenization has been hailed as the beacon of future real estate investment.

The beta testing for each platform will include 200-300 users with mocked data content to provide a feel of what the live app will be. Testers will have the opportunity to review and test the web app as well as how to apply to rent a co-living space. The test will last 15 calendar days, with the launch of the full app happening in the second quarter of 2022. Those interested in becoming beta testers for MetroHouse can apply via this Google Form https://bit.ly/3nxqXvT prospective MetroCrowd beta testers can apply at this Google https://bit.ly/2ZyhGLO Feedback will be collected through dedicated Telegram channels.

"We feel good about where we are with the MetroHouse and MetroCrowd apps," said Alejandro Laplana, CTO of Metrospaces. "It's an exciting time to be part of the prop-tech industry and we can't wait to see how beta testers respond."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
Metrospaces Inc.

CONTACT:
Sara Burgos
sburgos@sunwestpr.com
(469) 221-1820

SOURCE: Metrospaces, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670024/Metrospaces-Seeks-Beta-Testers-for-M ...

Metrospaces Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metrospaces Seeks Beta Testers for MetroHouse, MetroCrowd Platforms NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, will launch a beta version of its MetroHouse platform in mid-November, and one of its MetroCrowd platform in mid-December, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Pond Naturals Achieves Certification by SCS Global Services (SCS) Under the HACCP-Based Good ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Shokworks Acquires Significant Minority Equity Position in Metrospaces
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Letter to Our Shareholders
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Metrospaces Appoints Alejandro Laplana to Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Crown Electrokinetics Signs First Commercial Agreement with Proptech-Focused Real Estate Holding Company, Metrospaces
Accesswire | Analysen