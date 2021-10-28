RepliCel Announces DermaPrecise Trademark for Dermal Injector Product Line

Trademark registrations kickoff pre-commercial planningVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:REPCF)(TSXV:RP)(FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the "Company"), a company developing next-generation technologies …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:REPCF)(TSXV:RP)(FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the "Company"), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, announced today the DermaPrecise trademark for its dermal injector product portfolio.

"The DermaPrecise Injector is an electronic injection system which will bring new levels of control over any injection into the dermal and subcutaneous layers for which precision of depth, dose and/or delivery matters, " states dermatologist and clinical researcher Dr. Rolf Hoffmann who has been a clinical advisor on the injector's development.

Immediate high-value medical applications being explored for the DermaPrecise Injector are for dermal and subcutaneous delivery of cell and gene therapies, antibody therapeutics, toxins, and certain medical dermatology applications.

Aesthetic applications for the DermaPrecise Injector will include the injection of enzymes for fat dissolution, platelet rich plasma (PRP) for skin and hair applications, fat transfers, and certain applications of toxins and dermal fillers where there is a need to minimize injection pain and/or ensure broad, even dispersion of product as broadly as possible.

"RepliCel is very proud of the DermaPrecise injection product line which promises not only a high-level of electronic precision with control over pre-fixed depths and dose but a cooling system to numb the skin's sensitivity immediately prior to injection and, for those holding the injector, a simple push-button rather than a plunger," stated the company's President and CEO, R. Lee Buckler.

The DermaPrecise injection system is supplied with single-use cartridges and multi-needle heads for use with injectables of varying viscosity including highly viscose products such as some of the newer crosslinked hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers and antibody therapeutics.

RepliCel initially developed the DermaPrecise injection system to ensure optimized, precise, and consistent delivery of its cell-based regenerative medicine products in development to reverse hair loss due to androgenetic alopecia and to regenerate the extracellular matrix under aging skin. For the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy industry, injection-related shear force can threaten to burst cells during the delivery process thus obviating the product's effectiveness. In the coming weeks, RepliCel intends publish data demonstrating the superiority of the DermaPrecise Injector, over traditional methodologies, for the delivery of cells into the skin and subcutaneous layer.