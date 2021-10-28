SUIC, Midas Opens Liaison Office in Malaysia for the Launch of the Four Products, Services and the Starry Project(TM) to Advance the Group’s APAC Footprint in 8 Southeast Asian Countries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch announce the opening of the group's liaison offices in Malaysia in time for the launching of the four products and services, along …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch announce the opening of the group's liaison offices in Malaysia in time for the launching of the four products and services, along with the commencement of the Starry Project™ marketing and promotional programs and activities. This new office will be the control center and launchpad for high growth markets in eight Southeast Asian countries as part of their Global Expansion Plan.

This will position SUIC and Midas Touch as leading providers of world class traditional and DeFi SCF solutions. All partners, merchants and distributors involved in the Starry Project can enjoy the benefits of its UP Pay unified procurement services, which access direct factory prices at deep discounts from twofold to five-fold rates, translating to substantial savings.

The Malaysian-based office will contact and enter into negotiations with both local PSP and top VIP E-Commerce Platform, network marketing organizations and franchise chain stores in these Southeast Asian countries and consequently, position the group's 4 products among leading VIP leaders. This collaboration is expected to add real value to SUIC, Midas partners, merchants and customers in Asia and other parts of the world and will allow SUIC, Midas to execute their multichannel campaigns more effectively by adopting the efficient systems of their partners in the region.

This office will be responsible for the sales and marketing programs to be deployed to the various Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia (237 million pop.), Philippines (110 million pop.), Vietnam (97 million pop.), Thailand (70 million pop.), Myanmar (54 million pop.), Malaysia (32 million pop.), Cambodia (16 million pop.) and Singapore (5.8 million pop.). The Southeast Asian region population's median age is 30-years-old and half of its population lives in urban areas where Internet connectivity is strong.

The group is set to increase over 1,000,000 merchant partners from the Southeast Asia Region, and to sign up more than 10 PSP partners, over 100 distributors and 1500 resellers. This is expected to bring a total of over $150 million in royalty fees.

SUIC, Midas Touch are going to launch the Starry Project in the USA, and open the New York office in November, replicating the project's business model in the US and across the globe in 40 countries in 2022/2023.