CB Scientific, Inc. Appoints Paul Danner as Chairman

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / CB Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company") is a provider of remote ECG cardiac monitoring products and services; simple wearable solutions for detecting potentially life-threatening heart arrhythmias in patients with heart-related issues, both domestically and internationally.

The Company has announced today that Paul K. Danner has been appointed as Chairman of its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Danner has previously served with three Nasdaq-listed companies as the senior corporate executive and has acquired extensive Board of Director expertise through multiple appointments totaling more than twenty-five years with Nasdaq and OTCQB-listed companies.

"We are extremely pleased that Paul accepted this critical leadership position with CB Scientific," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CB Scientific, Inc. "He brings a broad base of business experience and a wealth of corporate governance proficiency, which we believe will materially strengthen our executive team as we seek to propel the Company forward," he added.

The Company is also currently engaged with MaloneBailey LLP to conclude its audit that will be included in an annual report to be filed with OTC Markets. Completing this significant milestone is expected to qualify CBSC for a timely uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market, which offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies.

"I am genuinely excited to become affiliated with an enterprise that offers such tremendous growth potential as CB Scientific," said Paul Danner, newly appointed Chairman of CBSC. "The domestic and offshore market opportunities for us to expand this business are extraordinary, and I plan to add as much impactful value to that effort as quickly and as thoroughly as possible."

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific (https://cbscientificinc.com/), through its domestic and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

