checkAd

Linde plc: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 12:20  |  19   |   |   

Financial HighlightsSales $7.7 billion, up 12% versus prior-year quarterOperating profit $1.3 billion; adjusted operating profit $1.8 billion, up 19%Operating profit margin 16.8%; adjusted operating profit margin 23.6%, up 150 basis pointsEPS $1.88, …

Financial Highlights

  • Sales $7.7 billion, up 12% versus prior-year quarter
  • Operating profit $1.3 billion; adjusted operating profit $1.8 billion, up 19%
  • Operating profit margin 16.8%; adjusted operating profit margin 23.6%, up 150 basis points
  • EPS $1.88, up 42%; adjusted EPS $2.73, up 27%
  • Strong operating cash flow $2.6 billion, up 36%
  • Increased full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.52 - $10.62, representing 28% to 29% growth

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today reported third-quarter 2021 income from continuing operations of $978 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.88, an increase of 42% versus prior year. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,421 million, up 25% versus prior year and flat sequentially. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.73, 27% above prior year and 1% higher sequentially.

Linde's sales for the third quarter were $7,668 million, 12% above prior year and up 1% sequentially. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 11%, including 3% price attainment and 8% higher volumes. Volume growth was broad-based across all geographic segments and end markets. Sequentially, underlying sales increased 1% driven by higher price.

Third-quarter operating profit was $1,292 million. Adjusted operating profit of $1,810 million was up 19% versus prior year led by higher price, strong volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Adjusted operating margin of 23.6% expanded 150 basis points versus prior year and 220 basis points when excluding the effects of cost pass-through. Sequentially, operating margins were stable when excluding cost pass-through. Cost pass-through represents the contractual billing of energy cost variance, primarily to onsite customers, with minimal effect on profit.

Third-quarter operating cash flow of $2,556 million increased 36% versus prior year and 40% sequentially. After capital expenditures of $741 million, free cash flow was $1,815 million, up 65% versus prior year and 68% sequentially. During the quarter, the company returned $1,708 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuance.

In addition, the company ended the third quarter with a total backlog of approximately $13.4 billion which includes both sale of gas and sale of plant projects, all contractually secured with high-quality customers.

Seite 1 von 5


Linde Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Linde plc: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached) Financial HighlightsSales $7.7 billion, up 12% versus prior-year quarterOperating profit $1.3 billion; adjusted operating profit $1.8 billion, up 19%Operating profit margin 16.8%; adjusted operating profit margin 23.6%, up 150 basis pointsEPS $1.88, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Pond Naturals Achieves Certification by SCS Global Services (SCS) Under the HACCP-Based Good ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrLinde Q3 Adjusted EBIT USD 1,800 Million vs. Estimate USD 1,760 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
11:59 UhrDGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.10.21Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.10.21Linde Board Elects Two New Directors and Adds Sustainability Committee
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21Linde regelt Chefnachfolge - Angel löst 2022 Reitzle als Chefaufseher ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
25.10.21Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Board Elects Two New Directors and Adds Sustainability Committee
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.10.21DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.10.21Linde CEO Steve Angel Becomes Chairman; Lamba Takes Over as CEO
PLX AI | Analysen