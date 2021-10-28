Northrop Q3 Revenue Misses, EPS Beats; Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – Northrop Grumman Q3 revenue USD 8,700 million vs. estimate USD 8,950 million.Q3 EPS USD 6.63 vs. estimate USD 6.032021 Transaction-adjusted EPS1 Guidance Increased by $0.80 to a Range of $25.20 to $25.60 Based on Continued Strong …

(PLX AI) – Northrop Grumman Q3 revenue USD 8,700 million vs. estimate USD 8,950 million.Q3 EPS USD 6.63 vs. estimate USD 6.032021 Transaction-adjusted EPS1 Guidance Increased by $0.80 to a Range of $25.20 to $25.60 Based on Continued Strong …

Q3 EPS USD 6.63 vs. estimate USD 6.03

2021 Transaction-adjusted EPS1 Guidance Increased by $0.80 to a Range of $25.20 to $25.60 Based on Continued Strong Performance




