Orogen Royalties Royalty Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update for its royalty portfolio including the Ermitaño 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty in Sonora, Mexico and the Silicon 1% NSR royalty in Nevada, USA.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update for its royalty portfolio including the Ermitaño 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty in Sonora, Mexico and the Silicon 1% NSR royalty in Nevada, USA.

The following disclosure is summarized from disclosure by the project owners and has not been independently verified by Orogen.

Ermitaño West Deposit
Project owner First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") announced[1] that initial production at the Ermitaño deposit will begin in the coming months and represents a significant step-up in output at the Santa Elena processing facility. Development of the Ermitaño deposit and infrastructure have progressed well over 2021, with an initial 45,271 tonnes of ore grading 4.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 41 g/t silver (5,800 ounces gold and 59,640 ounces silver) stockpiled on surface. First Majestic intends to stockpile up to 60,000 tonnes of ore by the end of 2021.

Road construction connecting the Ermitaño West deposit to the processing plant is now 80% complete and upgrading Santa Elena's liquid natural gas ("LNG") facility for long term power requirements continues. Two drill rigs are presently exploring Ermitaño and a pre-feasibility study is expected to be released by the end of this quarter[2].

Current resources at Ermitaño West reported by First Majestic include the following[3]:

Resource Category

Tonnes

(K)

Gold grade (g/t)

Silver grade (g/t)

Gold

(K ounces)

Silver

(M ounces)

Indicated

2,452

4.25

64

335

36.1

Inferred

6,022

