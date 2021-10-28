Tartisan Nickel Corp. Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol TTSRF

TORONTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTCQX:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company will begin trading today on OTCQX International under the symbol "TTSRF." United …

Upgrading to the OTCQX International is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on the OTCQX International, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX International from the Pink Sheets marks an important milestone for Tartisan, enabling the Company to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility with U.S Investors.

TORONTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTCQX:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company will begin trading today on OTCQX International under the symbol "TTSRF." United States investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . Tartisan Nickel Corp. home-market listing is the Canadian Securites Exchange "CSE," where Tartisan Nickel Corp. will continue to trade under the symbol "TN."

Securities Law USA acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel, stated: "We are pleased to graduate to the OTCQX today as we expand both our U.S institutional and retail investor base. Tartisan has a 10,000-meter drill program underway which is now 9,000 meters complete at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and at the Kenbridge North targets. Geophysics is occurring at site and we are updating the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment "PEA". Management is aggressively moving all aspects of the Company forward to best allow us to gather all information which should lead Tartisan towards a potential feasibility study go decision".

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flag ship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN)(OTCQX:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 110,817,303 shares outstanding (122,113,344 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

