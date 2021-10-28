FLYHT to be Factory Installed on COMAC's C-919

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT"), a provider of industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability of airlines, today …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT"), a provider of industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability of airlines, today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. ("COMAC") for the installation of AFIRS 228 on the COMAC C-919 aircraft, and has received an initial purchase order. The C-919, which can seat up to 168 passengers, is a narrow-body commercial aircraft which is expected to compete in the market for single-aisle jets with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. The aircraft is in final certification processes by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and AFIRS will be used for communications during the cold weather certification to be conducted in Canada. COMAC currently has confirmed orders for 305 aircraft mostly from Chinese leasing companies or airlines. This initial order is valued at $98,000 USD.