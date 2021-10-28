FLYHT to be Factory Installed on COMAC's C-919
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT"), a provider of industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability of airlines, today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. ("COMAC") for the installation of AFIRS 228 on the COMAC C-919 aircraft, and has received an initial purchase order.
The C-919, which can seat up to 168 passengers, is a narrow-body commercial aircraft which is expected to compete in the market for single-aisle jets with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. The aircraft is in final certification processes by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and AFIRS will be used for communications during the cold weather certification to be conducted in Canada. COMAC currently has confirmed orders for 305 aircraft mostly from Chinese leasing companies or airlines. This initial order is valued at $98,000 USD.
Headquartered in Shanghai, COMAC is a Chinese aerospace manufacturer established in 2008.
Interim CEO Bill Tempany stated, "With this agreement and initial order from COMAC, we build upon our strong customer base of OEMs and airlines in China where we currently service 31 airlines plus have many AFIRS units installed on aircraft through our partnership to supply a large European airframer. FLYHT was chosen to be one of the suppliers to help get this new aircraft off the ground, and the AFIRS technology was selected after careful evaluation, as COMAC seeks certification from international regulators. We anticipate this initial purchase will be the first of many future orders and look forward to growing with COMAC in 2022 and beyond."
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming, AFIRS Edge a state of the art 5G WQAR and satellite data communications device, and TAMDAR™, which delivers airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, China and Indonesia, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.
