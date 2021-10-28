checkAd

Diversified Energy Announces 3Q21 Trading Statement

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following operations and trading update for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 affirming that the Company is trading in line with current market forecasts.

Highlights and Declared Dividend

  • Declared 3Q21 interim dividend of 4.25 cents per share (+13% vs 3Q20: 3.75 cents per share);
  • Record average net daily production: 128 Mboepd (20% vs 3Q20: 107 Mboepd);
  • 3Q21 exit rate of 133 MBoepd (798 MMcfepd);
  • 3Q21 Hedged Adjusted EBITDA(a) of $92 million ( +22% vs 3Q20: $75 million); Free Cash Flow(b) of $72 million (+20% vs 3Q20: $60 million) representing a 23% annualized Free Cash Flow yield(b);
  • Cash Margins(c) of nearly 50% (Unhedged: 65%) driven by higher revenue realizations;
  • Pro-forma leverage ratio post the recently announced Tapstone acquisition of 2.2x(d);
  • Higher commodity prices and favorable outlook support hedging strategy;
  • Capital Markets Day scheduled for November 17 in Houston with an emphasis on the Company's ESG initiatives;
  • Retired ~115 Appalachian wells year-to-date at an average cost of ~$22 thousand per well(e), representing 144% of the annual state agreement requirements of 80 per year;
  • Appointed Sylvia Kerrigan to the Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director, effective 11 October 2021.

Operations Update

Following its closing of the Indigo acquisition in May, Diversified is pleased to have successfully closed its Blackbeard and Tanos acquisitions in early July and August, respectively (together, the "Central Region Acquisitions"). The Company is progressing its highly structured integration efforts of both the acquired assets and retained personnel. Teams within the Central Region are swiftly deploying the Company's Smarter Asset Management program designed to optimize compression and production. The addition of these assets in harmony with Diversified's disciplined management of its legacy assets underpinned the Company's 3Q21 average net daily production and exit rate of 128 Mboepd (768 MMcfepd; +18% vs 2Q21 and +20% vs 3Q20) and 133 MBoepd (798 MMcfepd), respectively, including a full quarter of production from the May 2021 Indigo and early July 2021 Blackbeard acquisitions and a partial contribution from the Tanos acquisition completed in August.

