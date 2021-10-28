checkAd

Tifin Raises $47 Million at a $447 Million Valuation and Adds Hamilton Lane to Its Group of Strategic Investors That Includes J.P. Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 13:30  |  16   |   |   

TIFIN closes Series A, B and C Funding within 12-monthsSeries C closes at a valuation that is nearly five times higher than its Series ABOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / TIFIN, a fintech platform using AI for wealth and …

  • TIFIN closes Series A, B and C Funding within 12-months
  • Series C closes at a valuation that is nearly five times higher than its Series A

BOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / TIFIN, a fintech platform using AI for wealth and asset management, today announced the successful closing of $47 million in Series C funding. TIFIN uses data and investment driven intelligence to drive personalization for wealth management, and digital distribution for investment managers. The firm closes its Series C round at a valuation that is nearly five times higher than its Series A which was completed towards the end of 2020. TIFIN's mission is to make investing a more meaningful driver of financial well-being, by shaping the future of the investor experience. Through its focused divisions, Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; Financial Answers, a consumer platform built on financial media; and TIFIN's WealthTech platform's many capabilities, the firm delivers personalization to the investment management industry.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a leading private markets investment manager, entered the capital round as a new strategic investor. They join J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar, and Broadridge in the Series C round, after their initial investment in TIFIN's Series B round. TIFIN works closely with its strategic investors to facilitate innovation in the industry, and will partner with Hamilton Lane to explore adding alternatives to its suite of WealthTech capabilities.

Foto: Accesswire

Erik Hirsch, Hamilton Lane Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives

Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We are thrilled to be the newest strategic investor into TIFIN, whose platforms are shaping the future of the individual investor experience. We're committed to enabling access to our asset class for a broader group of investors and believe in the power of data and technology to drive our industry forward - so we welcomed the opportunity to partner with a leader in technologically-driven wealth management solutions."

Foto: Accesswire

Vinay Nair, PhD, TIFIN Founder and CEO

Founded in late 2018 by Vinay Nair, PhD, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face. The firm's executive committee consists of Jack Swift, Anil Arora, and Sharon French in addition to Dr. Nair. All four members bring a diverse set of perspectives and proven experience to TIFIN. In 2020, the firm sold their tax-aware platform 55-ip to JPMorgan Asset Management to further their advisors' ability to mobilize model portfolios through smart tax transition plans.

Seite 1 von 2


Hamilton Lane Incorporated Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tifin Raises $47 Million at a $447 Million Valuation and Adds Hamilton Lane to Its Group of Strategic Investors That Includes J.P. Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge TIFIN closes Series A, B and C Funding within 12-monthsSeries C closes at a valuation that is nearly five times higher than its Series ABOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / TIFIN, a fintech platform using AI for wealth and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
Pond Naturals Achieves Certification by SCS Global Services (SCS) Under the HACCP-Based Good ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Führende gemeinnützige Organisationen und gewinnorientierte Unternehmen gründen Novata, eine neue Technologieplattform zur Vereinfachung der ESG-Berichterstattung auf privatwirtschaftlichen Märkten
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Non-Profit & For-Profit Leaders Form Novata, a New Technology Platform Designed to Streamline ESG Reporting Across the Private Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten