Tifin Raises $47 Million at a $447 Million Valuation and Adds Hamilton Lane to Its Group of Strategic Investors That Includes J.P. Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge

TIFIN closes Series A, B and C Funding within 12-months

Series C closes at a valuation that is nearly five times higher than its Series A

BOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / TIFIN, a fintech platform using AI for wealth and asset management, today announced the successful closing of $47 million in Series C funding. TIFIN uses data and investment driven intelligence to drive personalization for wealth management, and digital distribution for investment managers. The firm closes its Series C round at a valuation that is nearly five times higher than its Series A which was completed towards the end of 2020. TIFIN's mission is to make investing a more meaningful driver of financial well-being, by shaping the future of the investor experience. Through its focused divisions, Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; Financial Answers, a consumer platform built on financial media; and TIFIN's WealthTech platform's many capabilities, the firm delivers personalization to the investment management industry.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a leading private markets investment manager, entered the capital round as a new strategic investor. They join J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar, and Broadridge in the Series C round, after their initial investment in TIFIN's Series B round. TIFIN works closely with its strategic investors to facilitate innovation in the industry, and will partner with Hamilton Lane to explore adding alternatives to its suite of WealthTech capabilities.

Foto: Accesswire

Erik Hirsch, Hamilton Lane Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives

Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane, commented: "We are thrilled to be the newest strategic investor into TIFIN, whose platforms are shaping the future of the individual investor experience. We're committed to enabling access to our asset class for a broader group of investors and believe in the power of data and technology to drive our industry forward - so we welcomed the opportunity to partner with a leader in technologically-driven wealth management solutions."

Foto: Accesswire

Vinay Nair, PhD, TIFIN Founder and CEO

Founded in late 2018 by Vinay Nair, PhD, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face. The firm's executive committee consists of Jack Swift, Anil Arora, and Sharon French in addition to Dr. Nair. All four members bring a diverse set of perspectives and proven experience to TIFIN. In 2020, the firm sold their tax-aware platform 55-ip to JPMorgan Asset Management to further their advisors' ability to mobilize model portfolios through smart tax transition plans.