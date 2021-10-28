checkAd

Trigon Signs US$5 Million Project Finance Facility with IXM and Agrees Offtake Terms

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with IXM SA ("IXM") for a US$5 million project finance facility to provide the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with IXM SA ("IXM") for a US$5 million project finance facility to provide the next tranche of funding required for the restart of the Kombat Mine. The parties have also agreed on concentrate offtake terms for the offtake of copper concentrate by IXM from the Company's Kombat Mine in Namibia.

IXM is a global merchandiser of base and other non-ferrous metals, with expert teams on every continent. It is among the top copper, zinc, and lead concentrate, and cobalt merchants internationally and is a leading trader of refined base metals. It is already active in Namibia, with a strong track record in that region, making it the ideal partner for the Kombat Mine as it commences production. IXM is fully owned by the CMOC group, which is an international mining company with operations across the world and one of the leading suppliers of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium and phosphate fertilizer products.

Financing Facility

Trigon and its Namibian subsidiary, Trigon Mining (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd ("Trigon Namibia"), have entered into a credit agreement with IXM for a US$5 million project finance facility (the "Facility"), the proceeds of which will be used for capital and operating expenditure for the restart of the Kombat Mine.

The Facility is expected to be drawn down in two tranches of US$2.5 million each. The drawdowns are subject to various conditions precedent, including signature of the offtake agreement as referred to below, receipt of applicable board of directors, and regulatory approvals, as well as confirmation of further funding support from Trigon as required.

The Facility is repayable over 36 months, commencing 6 months after the initial drawdown. Trigon Mining will pay to IXM a commitment fee of 3.2% of the Facility amount and an arrangement fee of 1.0% of the Facility amount, each fee payable pro rata based on the amount of each tranche.

Trigon will provide an unsecured guarantee of the obligations under the Facility, Trigon Namibia will provide certain security over substantially all of its assets that do not require third party approval to charge and Kombat Holdings Namibia (Pty) Ltd. will pledge its shares of Trigon Namibia to IXM as security for Trigon Namibia's obligations under the Facility.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trigon Signs US$5 Million Project Finance Facility with IXM and Agrees Offtake Terms TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with IXM SA ("IXM") for a US$5 million project finance facility to provide the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
Pond Naturals Achieves Certification by SCS Global Services (SCS) Under the HACCP-Based Good ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...