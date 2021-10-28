Trigon Signs US$5 Million Project Finance Facility with IXM and Agrees Offtake Terms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with IXM SA ("IXM") for a US$5 million project finance facility to provide the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with IXM SA ("IXM") for a US$5 million project finance facility to provide the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement with IXM SA ("IXM") for a US$5 million project finance facility to provide the next tranche of funding required for the restart of the Kombat Mine. The parties have also agreed on concentrate offtake terms for the offtake of copper concentrate by IXM from the Company's Kombat Mine in Namibia. IXM is a global merchandiser of base and other non-ferrous metals, with expert teams on every continent. It is among the top copper, zinc, and lead concentrate, and cobalt merchants internationally and is a leading trader of refined base metals. It is already active in Namibia, with a strong track record in that region, making it the ideal partner for the Kombat Mine as it commences production. IXM is fully owned by the CMOC group, which is an international mining company with operations across the world and one of the leading suppliers of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium and phosphate fertilizer products.