Rheinmetall Cuts Revenue Growth Outlook to 6% from 7-9% as Q3 Sales Lag

Autor: PLX AI
28.10.2021, 13:30  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall Outlook FY revenue growth 6%, down from 7-9% previously.Q3 sales EUR 1.258 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.3 billionSays sluggish trend in sales growth compared to the third quarter of 2020 is due essentially to the limited …

  • (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall Outlook FY revenue growth 6%, down from 7-9% previously.
  • Q3 sales EUR 1.258 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.3 billion
  • Says sluggish trend in sales growth compared to the third quarter of 2020 is due essentially to the limited availability of raw materials and semiconductors, which led to reduced call-offs from important customers
  • Q3 EBIT EUR 106 million vs. estimate EUR 103 million
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin 10%, up from 9-10% previously
