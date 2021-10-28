Rheinmetall Cuts Revenue Growth Outlook to 6% from 7-9% as Q3 Sales Lag Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 13:30 | | 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 13:30 | (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall Outlook FY revenue growth 6%, down from 7-9% previously.Q3 sales EUR 1.258 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.3 billionSays sluggish trend in sales growth compared to the third quarter of 2020 is due essentially to the limited … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall Outlook FY revenue growth 6%, down from 7-9% previously.Q3 sales EUR 1.258 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.3 billionSays sluggish trend in sales growth compared to the third quarter of 2020 is due essentially to the limited … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall Outlook FY revenue growth 6%, down from 7-9% previously.

Q3 sales EUR 1.258 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.3 billion

Says sluggish trend in sales growth compared to the third quarter of 2020 is due essentially to the limited availability of raw materials and semiconductors, which led to reduced call-offs from important customers

Q3 EBIT EUR 106 million vs. estimate EUR 103 million

Outlook FY EBIT margin 10%, up from 9-10% previously



