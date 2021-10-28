checkAd

Electric Royalties Records First Royalty Cash Flow

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to the recently closed acquisition of the Middle Tennessee Mine ("MTM") royalty acquired via special purpose vehicle ("SPV") Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp, or "Sprott Streaming", 75% and Electric Royalties 25%, that the SPV has received its first royalty payment. The SPV will make distributions to both Sprott Streaming and Electric Royalties on at least a quarterly basis. Funds controlled by Sprott Streaming co-invested and acquired 75% of the MTM Royalty for C$13.5 million with Electric Royalties retaining an option to acquire an additional 25% royalty interest from Sprott Streaming (see Company news release dated August 11, 2021).

MTM Zinc Royalty Cash Flow Highlights

  • Zinc prices 1 have increased by more than 25% since the initial LOI was announced and are up over 14% since closing of the acquisition on August 11, 2021
  • SPV to receive royalty income from a sliding scale gross revenue royalty on all zinc production
  • First class operator (Nyrstar) with proven experience operating and expanding large mines, part of the Trafigura group.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties commented, "Electric Royalties has received its first royalty revenue within 18 months of going public. This compares very favorably to the common situation for mine developers, whereby it takes, on average, over 15 years to move an asset from exploration to production and where the vast majority of projects never become a mine. We also note the 14% increase in zinc prices since we closed the MTM acquisition. We are in a very strong metal price environment and see a multi-decade opportunity in clean energy metals that will be required for the global transition to rebuild the world's infrastructure and support a decarbonized global economy."

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

