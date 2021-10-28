checkAd

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Drilling Kenbridge North Targets Updates Progress at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 13:50  |  14   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Phase 1 drill campaign, utilizing 2 drill rigs, is approximately 90% completed. One drill has been mobilized to the Kenbridge North target where it will complete 3 planned drill holes, approximately 500 meters each drill hole. The Kenbridge North target is located approximately 2.5 kilometres north of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and was identified from a ground based Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey completed in early 2021. The Kenbridge North target is interpreted to represent similar rock types that host the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit.

A geophysical crew has completed Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying of holes KB21-199, 201, 202, and 204 in addition to previously surveyed holes KB21-198 and KB21-200. Preliminary interpretation from data collected in KB21-198 and KB21-200 suggest that two parallel, steeply dipping, strongly conductive zones extend below the intersections from holes KB21-198, KB21-200 and KB21-202. Hole KB21-204 was targeted to test these same interpreted conductors approximately 200 metres down dip of KB21-202. Highlights from KB21-202 included two nickel-copper zones (Zone A and B) at a drill depth of 663.0 metres and 693.7 metres. KB21-202 Zone A returned 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni and 0.61% Cu including higher grade intersections of 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni and 1.66% Cu and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni and 2.14% Cu. (SEDAR October 12, 2021). Hole KB21-204 has been completed with assays pending. Hole KB21-205 was completed to a depth of 1179 metres and intersected the gabbro pyroxenite host rock approximately 150m north of KB21-204. Assays are also pending. Hole KB21-206 is in progress and is targeted to test the gabbro pyroxenite host rocks between KB21-204 and KB21-205.

Interpretation of all available data including recently acquired borehole TDEM and drill core assays will be incorporated into the existing geological model to aid in guiding additional diamond drilling, particularly downdip of the known mineralization.

The current drill program was designed to target the down dip and along strike extension of the Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit and to test the Kenbridge North target.

Figure 1: Location of the Kenbridge North Grid Drill Target

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Drilling Kenbridge North Targets Updates Progress at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
Golden Matrix Group Inc. Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Gives Update on Ongoing Work and Progress
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...