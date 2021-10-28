A2Z Smart Technologies Appoints Amir Benkel as Chief Financial Officer

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced the appointment of Mr. Amir Benkel, CPA, LLB, MBA, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), …

Mr. Benkel has extensive experience in financial and operations management, business development and project management as CFO of companies and projects in Israel, the United States, the Far East, Europe and Africa. Mr. Benkel's international expertise will be especially valuable to A2Z's fast growing multi-jurisdictional operations. Mr. Benkel replaces Mr. Gadi Levin, who will continue to advise A2Z as a senior financial consultant.

Mr. Bentsur Joseph, CEO A2Z stated, "Given our application to Nasdaq and the accelerating momentum in our business, we are excited to welcome a CFO of the caliber of Mr. Benkel to the executive team of A2Z. His distinguished track record of creating business growth and end-to-end improvements within organizations will be instrumental as we scale the business. We would also like to thank Mr. Levin for his many contributions to the Company. He was instrumental in several successful financings which have strengthened the Company's balance sheet and brought the Company to a position where we can rapidly expand and execute the roll out of our Cust2Mate Smart Cart. We look forward to continuing our relationship with him in his new role."

Mr. Benkel joins A2Z with over 15 years of experience in financial services with considerable experience in managing and leading operations, people and projects in global markets in the fields of high-tech (SaaS companies), healthcare and real estate. From 2014 to 2021, Mr. Benkel was CFO of AMS, Ltd., an international health care projects and venture lab, where he developed new opportunities in emerging countries and created innovative financing solutions for the company. From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Benkel served as CFO for Empire Group managing the finances for the international resorts company and establishing business operations in the Far East. From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Benkel served as CFO at Elad Properties, a real estate developer, and from 2000 to 2005 he served as Director of Finance at Trivnet, Ltd. where he oversaw the operations of the parent company in Israel and its overseas subsidiaries (USA, Japan, Thailand, Singapore).