Zentek Continues to Build Strong Leadership with Additions to Management Team and Advisory Board

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Zentek Ltd. (" ZEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces it has added to its management team and Advisory Board to help drive forward the company's execution on its business plans.

Vivian Martin - Director, Regulatory Affairs - Vivian brings more than a decade of regulatory affairs experience with time spent at Janssen - a division of Johnson & Johnson - PharmaSystems Inc., BrushPoint/Ranir LLC, ReSound GN, Norrizon Sales and Marketing Group Inc. and most recently at Baylis Medical Company where she acted as Regulatory Affairs Manager. Vivian brings a very strong track record of implementing quality management systems, navigating multiple international regulatory submissions and helping bring several pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare products to market. Vivian's experience and skill set will be key contributors to the execution of ZEN's health care strategy in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment.

Raeme Sul - Director, Human Resources - With close to 15 years of experience in human resources and project management at several organizations, Raeme brings a very strong track record in the areas of recruitment, talent development and management, training and development, workforce planning, employee relations, organizational change management, project management and equity, diversity, and inclusion. ZEN's organizational capabilities are vital to success and Raeme will be integral in developing and implementing the Company's people strategy.

Ryan Shacklock - VP, Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations - Ryan joined ZEN at the beginning of 2021 and has been fundamental in developing and implementing ZEN's investor relations and business development platform. He has also worked closely with the ZEN management team and Office of the CEO to document and refine the company's strategy and will take on the additional responsibility of supporting the leadership's oversight of its execution, in addition to his business development and investor relations responsibilities.