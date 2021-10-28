checkAd

Zentek Continues to Build Strong Leadership with Additions to Management Team and Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces it has added to its …

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces it has added to its management team and Advisory Board to help drive forward the company's execution on its business plans.

Management

Vivian Martin - Director, Regulatory Affairs - Vivian brings more than a decade of regulatory affairs experience with time spent at Janssen - a division of Johnson & Johnson - PharmaSystems Inc., BrushPoint/Ranir LLC, ReSound GN, Norrizon Sales and Marketing Group Inc. and most recently at Baylis Medical Company where she acted as Regulatory Affairs Manager. Vivian brings a very strong track record of implementing quality management systems, navigating multiple international regulatory submissions and helping bring several pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare products to market. Vivian's experience and skill set will be key contributors to the execution of ZEN's health care strategy in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment.

Raeme Sul - Director, Human Resources - With close to 15 years of experience in human resources and project management at several organizations, Raeme brings a very strong track record in the areas of recruitment, talent development and management, training and development, workforce planning, employee relations, organizational change management, project management and equity, diversity, and inclusion. ZEN's organizational capabilities are vital to success and Raeme will be integral in developing and implementing the Company's people strategy.

Ryan Shacklock - VP, Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations - Ryan joined ZEN at the beginning of 2021 and has been fundamental in developing and implementing ZEN's investor relations and business development platform. He has also worked closely with the ZEN management team and Office of the CEO to document and refine the company's strategy and will take on the additional responsibility of supporting the leadership's oversight of its execution, in addition to his business development and investor relations responsibilities.

Seite 1 von 3
ZEN Graphene Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zentek Continues to Build Strong Leadership with Additions to Management Team and Advisory Board GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces it has added to its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Oncology Pharma, Inc. Gives Update on Ongoing Work and Progress
Gungnir Receives $665,000 from Warrant and Option Exercises
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Name Change to Zentek Ltd
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Completion of Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, Life Sciences Issuer
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Submission of Nasdaq Listing Application
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen