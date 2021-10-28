Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Power Cutting Edge Microgrid With Integrated Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations In Italy

The C65 Microturbines Will be Deployed in a State-of-the-Art CCHP ApplicationVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and …

The project is estimated to be commissioned in March 2022 and is expected to dramatically reduce the site's greenhouse gas emissions by over 1,000 tons annually.

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation ( www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com ) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today IBT Connecting Energies GmbH ( www.ibtgroup.at ), Capstone's exclusive distributor in Italy and Greece, secured an order for three C65 microturbines for a cutting edge microgrid with integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Italy. IBT partnered with S4E System, a national ESCO provider, to develop the combined cooling heat and power (CCHP) microgrid solution - one of the first of its kind in Italy.

"We invite customers to partner with us and our experienced distributors like IBT in developing smarter energy solutions to help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase cost efficiencies, and add resiliency to their business. Developing this innovative CCHP microgrid solution with integrated EV charging is a reflection of how our customers view their businesses, and they are increasingly demanding more green and sustainable solutions," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy.

The state-of-the-art microgrid is comprised of three Capstone C65 microturbines, an absorption chiller, and solar photovoltaic (PV) technologies. The innovative solution will be deployed in a combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP) application utilizing low-pressure natural gas to provide electricity and thermal energy for the end-user.

S4E will own, operate and maintain the equipment, allowing the end-user to focus on their core business operations. Capstone's clean and green technology was selected as a key component in the integrated EV solution for its modulation capability, high total efficiency and ultra low emissions. The comprehensive solution will provide a reliable and resilient on-site solution with the ability to charge electric vehicles without using the local utility grid.

"The long-term partnership between IBT and S4E was strategic for this project. The great technological and commercial skills of IBT and S4E were decisive for acquiring this complex green energy project," said Ilario Vigani, Principal of IBT Connecting Energies GmbH.