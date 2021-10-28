Announces Completion of Final Distribution to Stockholders and Company's Motion to Terminate Its Existence

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today announced the completion of its final distribution to stockholders and the filing of a motion with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the …

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today announced the completion of its final distribution to stockholders and the filing of a motion with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Delaware Court") to terminate the Company's existence. As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 3, 2021, the Delaware Court approved a second and final distribution to the Company's stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, payable September 17, 2021, in the amount of approximately US$2.096 million, calculated at the rate of US$0.1185 per share of the Company's outstanding common stock, $.001 par value ("Common Stock"). The Company, through its transfer agent TSX Trust Company, made the distribution on September 17, 2021, after which the Company has no remaining assets. Prior to August 31, 2021, the Company paid all outstanding vendor bills and under the supervision of the Delaware Court resolved all creditor claims.