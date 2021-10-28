checkAd

Mastercard Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Earnings Growth

(PLX AI) – Mastercad Q3 adjusted net income USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,160 million.Q3 revenue USD 5,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,950 millionQ3 EPS USD 2.44 vs. estimate USD 2.18Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.37 vs. estimate USD 2.19

  • (PLX AI) – Mastercad Q3 adjusted net income USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,160 million.
  • Q3 revenue USD 5,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,950 million
  • Q3 EPS USD 2.44 vs. estimate USD 2.18
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.37 vs. estimate USD 2.19
