Affluence Corporation's OneMind Technologies, SL Signs Multiple Global Master Services Agreements

"This selection of OneMind's Hypervision product for the command & control module of one of the world's largest smart city projects makes OneMind one of the key technologies in the Smart City market," said James E. Honan Jr. Affluence's Global Chief Executive Officer. This is the first phase of a multi-year, multimillion dollar project with revenue beginning in Q4 2021. We will be making the formal announcement after the planned project kickoff in November. The OneMind Smart City solution has been featured by Dell and Orange Business Systems in their solution centers in Singapore and Dubai. Our 2022 pipeline is in excess of $5 million and we expect it grow substantially once the opportunity in the Middle East is formally announced," continued Honan.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart City Software, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that its subsidiary OneMind Technologies SL has executed global master services agreements with Dell and Orange Business Systems to become their preferred provider for Smart City software. Additionally, OneMind Technologies has been selected as the command & control solution for one of the world's largest Smart City projects in the Middle East.

"The global Smart City market is valued at $517.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% and will reach $2.5 trillion by 2026," said Stephane Eyme, President of OneMind Technologies. "The acceleration of IoT, 5G and AI are driving Smart City technology adoption. The OneMind Technologies Hypervision product enables a holistic picture of how operations are performing in real-time as well as the ability to solve operational incidents. What sets us apart from other solutions is our connection layer which enables the processing of information from different types of systems and multiple data sources which allows cross data visualization and analytics through a unified presentation layer throughout the organization. This was the differentiating factor that led to OneMind's selection as the command & control software for one of the largest Smart City projects to date," said Mr. Eyme.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com/

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://wwwonemindtechnologies.com

