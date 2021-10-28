BK Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, November 11, 2021

checkAd

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) will host an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday November 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. On the call will be John Suzuki, CEO; Timothy Vitou, President; and William Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 prior to the call on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 272417. The call will also be webcast at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until November 18, 2021 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use passcode 43435 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669711/BK-Technologies-to-Host-Third-Quarte ...

