Forward Water Technologies Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp ("FWT") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "FWTC". The TSX Venture Exchange serves as a public venture capital marketplace for innovative emerging Cleantech companies such as FWT.
FWT is a green focused company using proprietary cutting-edge technology to recover water that would be permanently lost given traditional treatment methods. The company's mandate is to revolutionize the way water is treated in manufacturing operations, allowing contaminated water that would otherwise be discarded to be reclaimed and further used in manufacturing operations. FWT is led by an experienced management team with decades of experience commercializing innovative technology and leading start-ups. Initial funds raised will allow the FWT to pursue its aggressive growth strategy to commercialize the technology and enhancing its targeted marketing and sales efforts.
Dr. Howie Honeyman, President and CEO of Forward Water Technologies Corp., comments: "We are excited to commence completing the commercial market entry of our proprietary forward osmosis process for the treatment of challenging waste streams. We feel this is a great opportunity to create shareholder value as we continue to see strong interest in wastewater and brine management with client samples already in hand."
The company is a forerunner in the field of waste water reclamation. Its simple three-step process technology allows manufacturers to clean their wastewater and reclaim 90% as clean water. Our technology extracts clean water through a membrane utilizing a proprietary Forward Osmosis method, which essentially removes impurities and separates out the clean water.
The FWT solution is highly flexible and can be deployed in multiple industries that require water reuse and recycling. In addition, the system can be a natural bolt-on companion to existing treatment platforms and is proven to be a simple addition to pre-existing facilities. Honeyman commenting on the broad applicability of the technology stated that "Industrial sectors from energy production to fine chemical manufacturing and even semi-conductor production will be able to take advantage of our water treatment benefits". FWT also continues to explore new valuable applications in other sectors such as Food & Beverage and lithium brine treatment to enhance lithium recovery.
