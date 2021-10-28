Forward Water Technologies Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp ("FWT") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "FWTC". The TSX Venture Exchange serves as …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corp ("FWT") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "FWTC". The TSX Venture Exchange serves as a public venture capital marketplace for innovative emerging Cleantech companies such as FWT. FWT is a green focused company using proprietary cutting-edge technology to recover water that would be permanently lost given traditional treatment methods. The company's mandate is to revolutionize the way water is treated in manufacturing operations, allowing contaminated water that would otherwise be discarded to be reclaimed and further used in manufacturing operations. FWT is led by an experienced management team with decades of experience commercializing innovative technology and leading start-ups. Initial funds raised will allow the FWT to pursue its aggressive growth strategy to commercialize the technology and enhancing its targeted marketing and sales efforts.