Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Pitcher Denny Neagle is Scheduled to Join Krush House(TM) Video Podcasts this Friday October 29th 2021 to Provide His Predictions for This Year’s World Series

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today that former Atlanta Braves All-Star Pitcher Denny Neagle is scheduled to join "Krush House™" and "Krush House™" Legends video podcasts this Friday October 29 th , 2021, to chat about the World Series, his predictions, all things related to baseball and sports gambling.

Denny Neagle is a former major league baseball pitcher. Neagle was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1989 amateur draft by the Minnesota Twins. Neagle pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies compiling a 124-92 record over his 13-year illustrious career. Neagle was a 2x All-Star in 1995 & 1997, World Series Champion in 2000 and NL Wins Leader in 1997.

Denny Neagle stated "It's an honor to join Krush House™ podcast with Sean, Wayne and my good friend Frank, who I've known for almost 30 years now. Looking forward to adding my insight on the World Series & sharing some baseball stories, G & R rated & maybe talk a little betting with Wayne & the boys."

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "It's an honor to have Denny Neagle join our Krush House™ and Krush House™ Legends video podcasts this week. Denny is a former Major League Baseball superstar and World Series champion. His insights and advice about this week's World Series will be valuable to our audience of both sports fans and sports betting enthusiasts. And personally, as a lifelong New York Yankees fan, I'm thrilled to report he helped my Yankees not only win the World Series in 2000 but beat our hated crosstown rival New York Mets."

Krush House™ airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com/ and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, Krush House™ special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph and former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz, former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal, former NFL running back and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings and NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Warren Moon.